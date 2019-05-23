Home States Telangana

90.32 per cent candidates clear ts ecet

Published: 23rd May 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TSECET) 2019 results announced by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on Wednesday saw a pass percentage of 90.32.Of the 27,123 candidates who appeared for the exam held on May 11, as many as 24,497 qualified. The TS ECET is conducted for diploma and Bachelor of Science (Mathematics) degree holders to get  lateral entry into second year BTech (Engineering).

A student named Thotteti Tarun secured top rank in electrical and electronics engineering. Another, Vinnakota Srivani, Jogam Goutham and Sreeperambuduru Pranathi topped computer science and engineering, mechanical engineering and civil engineering streams respectively.

For mining engineering, one Devunuri Sai Venkat Raj became the topper, followed by one Khatri Sujay Kumar in electronics and communication engineering, Nallagonda Lakshmi Viswanath in chemical engineering, Vemula Anil Kumar in metallurgical engineering, Veeravalli Sai Sita Ram in electronics and instrumentation engineering. Meanwhile, Surnila Teja Sai emerged as the topper in pharmacy and one student named Durgam Naveen Kumar in BSc (mathematics).

For the exam conducted by JNTU on behalf of TSCHE, the schedule for counselling will be released soon. Qualified candidates seeking lateral entry to various technical courses will have to undergo certificate verification, only after which they will be able to exercise web options.Once the provisional allotment list is declared by JNTU-H, students will have to pay the tuition fee and confirm the seat by reporting to the college.

