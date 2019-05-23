Acclaimed artist Surya Prakash is no more

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Widely acclaimed artist Surya Prakash passed away on Wednesday morning following cardiac arrest at his residence. The 80-year-old Hyderabad artist was known for his ground-breaking work in contemporary art, especially his dot-work landscapes that were inspired by Japan’s cherry blossoms and the American autumn.

Surya Prakash had stumbled into the world of art when he failed to master other academically appealing subjects during his school years. His works have been celebrated alongside artists like MF Hussain and Jamini Roy.

Known as the icon of contemporary art in the circuit at a time when his contemporaries took a safer bet with more traditional and conventional styles, Surya Prakash’s compelling works would remain his ‘Flight’ series which was inspired by leaves of different kind. Young emerging artists look up to his work for inspiration even today.

Surya Prakash was also known as man of meticulous method. The colours of American autumn intrigued him so much, that he spent two years in the US just studying the fall colours to recreate them on his canvas.

CM expresses condolences

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, mourned the death of popular artist Surya Prakash and described him as an artist who brought name and fame to our Art