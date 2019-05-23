Home States Telangana

Cases booked against 5 firms, 3 arrested in GST fraud

Medchal CGST Commissionerate finds that the firms were indulged in issuing fake GST invoices without actually supplying goods

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another case of CGST fraud, the Medchal Central GST Commissionerate filed charges against five firms and three of their key persons who were found availing fraudulent input tax credit (ITC). The firms that have been booked were identified as Hindustan AAC Products, Aitri Engineers & Contractors Limited, Sri Krishna Castings, Shree Metals and Aavya Enterprises. Whereas, their top management officials were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The investigation is going on to track more persons who are suspected to be part of the racket. These firms were found to indulge in issuing fake GST invoices without actual supply of goods, and thereby availing an ITC of `22.64 crore fraudulently by notifying fictitious value of goods at `131 crore.

“The firms are headquartered at Jeedimetla, Kukatpally and Balanagar. The arrested persons are the directors, proprietors and partners of the firm. Two of them were found to be linked only to the end of the chain. We will investigate backwards to establish the links in the chain,” said an official on condition of anonymity. The fake invoices were found to be issued from Kolkata, and a similar case is already being investigated by the CGST sleuths there. 

During searches at their premises last week, the sleuths recovered unaccounted cash of `20 lakh, USD 4150 and several incriminating documents. According to a statement issued by principal commissioner M Srinivas, the firms were booked by the Medchal Central GST Commissionerate officials after receiving specific information received from Kolkata. During investigation, it was found that they issued fake invoices for MS Scrap, Copper Scrap, Aluminium Scrap etc. 

They were found to be indulged in the fraud since July 2017. Some of them were also found to be utilising such fraudulent input tax credit to offset their GST liability on the manufactured goods, thereby evading the tax payable to the government. 

The evidence seized during the searches are being examined for further investigation. It is learnt that the sleuths have shared information regarding the seized unaccounted cash with the Income Tax department for further action.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that the details of vehicles indicated to carry huge volume of goods as mentioned in e-way bills were spurious. Some of the vehicles were found to be passenger vehicles, scooters, tractors etc during detailed inquiry, which were declared by firms as the ones used for carrying goods.

Fake invoices issued from Kolkata
The fake invoices were found to be issued from Kolkata, and a similar case is already being investigated by the CGST sleuths there

