Home States Telangana

Confident of win in State, KCR eyes highest office

But at the national level, the TRS still hopes that the exit polls would go wide off the mark and provide space for it in Delhi to play a key role in forming the next government.

Published: 23rd May 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Buoyed  with the landslide victory in the Assembly elections in December last year, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s TRS is expecting a repeat performance in the Lok Sabha elections. With exit polls predicting another wave of pink surge, it hopes to win all 16 seats and its ally MIM, the remaining Hyderabad seat.

But at the national level, the TRS still hopes that the exit polls would go wide off the mark and provide space for it in Delhi to play a key role in forming the next government. It hopes there would be a hung House, so that KCR could move the pieces on the board in forming  a non-BJP and non-Cong government. The Opposition Congress party, however, is putting up a brave front, claiming that its performance may not be as bad as the TRS projects. It is certain that it would win a couple of seats. 

The party knows that it is a do or die battle but does not come off the high horse to admit it officially. The Congress hopes that its performance in terms of vote share would be better than in the Assembly elections. The BJP State leaders on the other hand aver that they would win one or two seats in Telangana. Though, they are confident that the NDA will come to power at the Centre, they are uncertain about their future in the State. 

The BJP is hoping to win Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat and couple of other seats. The fact that its candidates lost deposits in 103 of the 119 seats in the Assembly elections, keeps rankling them whenever they entertain hopes of a better performance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp