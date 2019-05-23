Confident of win in State, KCR eyes highest office

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Buoyed with the landslide victory in the Assembly elections in December last year, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s TRS is expecting a repeat performance in the Lok Sabha elections. With exit polls predicting another wave of pink surge, it hopes to win all 16 seats and its ally MIM, the remaining Hyderabad seat.

But at the national level, the TRS still hopes that the exit polls would go wide off the mark and provide space for it in Delhi to play a key role in forming the next government. It hopes there would be a hung House, so that KCR could move the pieces on the board in forming a non-BJP and non-Cong government. The Opposition Congress party, however, is putting up a brave front, claiming that its performance may not be as bad as the TRS projects. It is certain that it would win a couple of seats.

The party knows that it is a do or die battle but does not come off the high horse to admit it officially. The Congress hopes that its performance in terms of vote share would be better than in the Assembly elections. The BJP State leaders on the other hand aver that they would win one or two seats in Telangana. Though, they are confident that the NDA will come to power at the Centre, they are uncertain about their future in the State.

The BJP is hoping to win Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat and couple of other seats. The fact that its candidates lost deposits in 103 of the 119 seats in the Assembly elections, keeps rankling them whenever they entertain hopes of a better performance.