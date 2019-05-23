Degree college admission now just a click away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students seeking admission in degree colleges for admission into undergraduate courses like BA/ BCom/ BSc/ BSW/ BBA/ BBM/BCA, etc, can confirm their seats online and need not to visit colleges from this academic year. Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has provided this facility in line with its decision to make Degree Online Services of Telangana (DOST) entirely online totally from this year.

With the online registration using biometric authentication being done at helpline centres, students can visit the allotted college on the first day. This year TSCHE has also increased the number of helpline centres (HLC) to 92 which are operational in 82 government colleges and seven universities. “These centres have been equipped with Iris equipment in case fingerprint authentication does not happen. And another 10 special helpline centres have been set up across the State to ensure that students do not have to travel to Hyderabad in case of any grievance,” said Prof R Limbadri, convenor DOST.

In another first this year, TSCHE has introduced online fee payment under which 50 per cent of the tuition fee will be collected online and rest of the amount will be required to be paid off line. “The amount will be forwarded to colleges where the student has taken admission after the admission process is completed. In case of those eligible for fee reimbursement, they will need to reserve their seat by paying `500, which will be later refunded,” said Prof Limbadri.

In addition to the existing payment gateways Billdesk and Atom, this year T wallet has also been introduced for fee payment. Since it does not charge commission while making online payments, it is touted to reduce the financial burden on the students. The DOST notification has been postponed due to delay in release of Intermediate revaluation, which is now expected to be released on May 27. TSCHE chairman Prof T Papi Reddy said that no student, who are awaiting their RV/Rc results would be put to any disadvantage by DOST.

DOST notification released

Registration for degree admissions will commence from May 23 and will go on till June 3. Students can exercise web options between May 25 to June 3. The first round of seat allotment will be done by June 10