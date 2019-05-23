Home States Telangana

Degree college admission now just a click away

With the online registration using biometric authentication being done at helpline centres, students can visit the allotted college on the first day.

Published: 23rd May 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students seeking admission in degree colleges for admission into undergraduate courses like BA/ BCom/ BSc/ BSW/ BBA/ BBM/BCA, etc, can confirm their seats online and need not to visit colleges from this academic year. Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has provided this facility in line with its decision to make Degree Online Services of Telangana (DOST) entirely online totally from this year. 

With the online registration using biometric authentication being done at helpline centres, students can visit the allotted college on the first day. This year TSCHE has also increased the number of helpline centres (HLC) to 92 which are operational in 82 government colleges and seven universities. “These centres have been equipped with Iris equipment in case fingerprint authentication does not happen. And another 10 special helpline centres have been set up across the State to ensure that students do not have to travel to Hyderabad in case of any grievance,” said Prof R Limbadri, convenor DOST.   

In another first this year, TSCHE has introduced online fee payment under which 50 per cent of the tuition fee will be collected online and rest of the amount will be required to be paid off line. “The amount will be forwarded to colleges where the student has taken admission after the admission process is completed. In case of those eligible for fee reimbursement, they will need to reserve their seat by paying `500, which will be later refunded,” said Prof Limbadri. 

In addition to the existing payment gateways Billdesk and Atom, this year T wallet has also been introduced for fee payment. Since it does not charge commission while making online payments, it is touted to reduce the financial burden on the students. The DOST notification has been postponed due to delay in release of Intermediate revaluation, which is now expected to be released on May 27. TSCHE chairman Prof T Papi Reddy said that no student, who are awaiting their RV/Rc results would be put to any disadvantage by DOST. 

DOST notification released
Registration for degree admissions will commence from May 23 and will go on till June 3. Students can exercise web options between May 25 to June 3. The first round of seat allotment will be done by June 10

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp