Denizens! Text local cops before taking a break

Deliberating on a safe colony concept, police officials have come up with a novel idea to have close relations with residential associations.

Published: 23rd May 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 09:15 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Planning a vacation with your family? If yes, the best way to prevent your house from getting robbed would be to inform the local police by sending them a text message with your residential address. Khakhi personnel have sworn to keep a close vigil on your house to prevent summertime offences. 

Deliberating on a safe colony concept, police officials have come up with a novel idea to have close relations with residential associations. They have, in fact, begun conducting meetings with colony associations educating them regarding precautionary measures against theft. “The police are not just meant to detect crimes but also to take measures in preventing crimes. This would help build a good people-police relationship. The motive of safe colonies is to prevent crime by educating and motivating the public,” police officials said. 

Keeping a tab on previous offences, the Sub Inspectors and Inspectors have identified crime-prone colonies where burglaries, robberies, theft and other property offences have been carried out. Following such incidents, the police have examined the topography of the safe colony — depicting mosques, dargas, temples, schools, colleges, banks, crime spots and other important places.

Recently, the Rachakonda police had conducted a special meeting with the victims of property offences. In a first, they returned stolen property to their rightful owners. “We will ask the public to be a part of the policing and coordinating operation. They can alert the local police of suspicious persons or activities. Meanwhile, if residents plan on leaving the city for summer vacation, they must inform us. Our teams will keep an eye out for their homes and ensure that they are safe and sound,” police officials said. 

