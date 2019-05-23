Fate of 443 LS candidates in State to be decided today 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fate of 443 candidates from 17 Parliamentary seats in the State will be known on Thursday. The counting of votes will be held in 126 counting halls located at 35 places across the State, Telangana chief electoral officer Rajat Kumar, told newsmen here on Wednesday. The polls, which saw 443 candidates in the fray, were held in a single phase on April 11.

The process of counting will start at 8 a.m, with 14 (+1) tables in each of the 110 Assembly segments. Extra tables have been set up for Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency with 18(+1) tables and 28 (+1) tables each in Malkajgiri constituency.

VVPAT count to be final in case of mismatch

According to Rajat Kumar, wherever there is a discrepancy in the total count of votes between EVM and VVPAT slips, the count of paper slips from VVPAT machines will be considered final.

Any EVM found with ‘close’ button not pressed will be set aside and the personnel concerned will inform the Returning Officer and the observers present. The ECI will be informed of EVMs of this nature for further action, he said.

The results of every round of counting will be uploaded online directly from the counting centres through Suvidha, an upgraded and integrated portal. In the first round of counting, postal votes and electronically transmitted postal ballot (ETPBS) votes will be counted. At 8:20am the first batch of EVMs will be brought to the tables and counted.In the event of any discrepancy, the recount of votes at any counting hall is at the discretion of the Returning Officer.

Any request for recounting has to be submitted in writing by the candidate, election agents and counting agents.Regarding Suvidha portal, Rajat Kumar said, only the returning officers have been vested with the authority to make changes in the portal. Also, media centres have been set up at all counting centres.