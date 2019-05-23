Home States Telangana

HC gives relief to L&T Metro Rail ltd

The division bench, comprising Justice Rajasheker Reddy and Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, passed the orders, setting aside the two earlier judgements.

HYDERABAD: In a relief to the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday set aside an earlier order, passed by a single-judge directing the Cyberabad police to file FIR against the company based on complaint by a restaurant. The division bench also set aside an injuction order passed by a lower court. 

The division bench, comprising Justice Rajasheker Reddy and Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, passed the orders, setting aside the two earlier judgements. The earlier order directing the Cyberabad police was passed after the restaurant, Urban Asia Restaurants and Hotels Private Ltd approached the High Court, complaining that the police were not registering an FIR despite the complaint that L&T Metro Rail resorted to harassment in an undue manner, by disconnecting power connection to its premises.

