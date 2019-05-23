Home States Telangana

K Chandrashekar Rao congratulates PM Modi, YS Jagan on their electoral success

Similarly, KCR congratulated YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on emerging as a winner in AP assembly polls and the parliamentary polls. Rao telephoned Reddy and congratulated him.

Published: 23rd May 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

KCR, K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Express News Service

As emerging trends from the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls indicate a clear landslide victory for prime minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao congratulated the former on his electoral success.  

Rao wished that the nation would go much ahead under Modi's leadership.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha elections 2019 results LIVE: BJP on the march, Bengal throws up big surprise

Similarly, KCR congratulated YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on emerging as a winner in AP assembly polls and the parliamentary polls. Rao telephoned Reddy and congratulated him. He hoped that the relation between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be strengthened with Reddy becoming the next Chief Minister of AP.

Meanwhile, TRS party working president KT Rama Rao congratulated Jagan on twitter. "Wholehearted congratulations to Sri @ysjagan Garu on a landslide victory. Your hard work has paid off in the form of overwhelming blessing of people Wishing you the very best in governing our sister state of Andhra Pradesh," read KTRs tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Results Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results YS Jagan Mohan Reddy K Chandrashekar Rao KCR PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp