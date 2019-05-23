K Chandrashekar Rao congratulates PM Modi, YS Jagan on their electoral success

By Express News Service

As emerging trends from the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls indicate a clear landslide victory for prime minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao congratulated the former on his electoral success.

Rao wished that the nation would go much ahead under Modi's leadership.

Similarly, KCR congratulated YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on emerging as a winner in AP assembly polls and the parliamentary polls. Rao telephoned Reddy and congratulated him. He hoped that the relation between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be strengthened with Reddy becoming the next Chief Minister of AP.

Meanwhile, TRS party working president KT Rama Rao congratulated Jagan on twitter. "Wholehearted congratulations to Sri @ysjagan Garu on a landslide victory. Your hard work has paid off in the form of overwhelming blessing of people Wishing you the very best in governing our sister state of Andhra Pradesh," read KTRs tweet.