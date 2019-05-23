Home States Telangana

Lok Sabha 2019 shocker: KCR's daughter K Kavitha heading for defeat in Nizamabad

Kavitha is trailing BJP's Dharmapuri Arvind, younger son of D Srinivas, a Rajya Sabha member from the Telangana Rashtra Samiti.  

Published: 23rd May 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 03:21 PM

Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha is set to lose her seat to her BJP rival.

Kavitha is trailing BJP's Dharmapuri Arvind by over 50000 votes in Nizamabad. Her defeat will be absolute shocker, more so since it comes after Chief Minister KCR's thumping win in the recent assembly election.

Arvind is a former first-class cricketer, who played one match at the level. This is quite a six from him. Interestingly, he is the younger son of D Srinivas, a Rajya Sabha member from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti. 

Arvind had once famously proclaimed that he would lay down his life for Modi if needed.

Nizamabad had gained national attention after over 175 turmeric farmers joined the fray in protest against the non-establishment of turmeric board in the area. 

TRS had blamed BJP for instigating farmers and making them file their nominations. 

Another upsetting development for TRS would be Karimnagar seat where incumbent MP and chief minister's close aide B Vinod Kumar is also trailing. 

He is trailing first-time contestant Bandi Sanjay Kumar. 

At present, TRS is leading in 8 out of 17 seats, followed by the BJP and Congress who are leading in four seats each. AIMIM chief Asadudin Owaisi is leading in his stronghold of Hyderabad.  

