Lok Sabha election 2019 result: Initial trends show BJP making inroad in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Initial trends from counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls in Telangana state suggests a revival for BJP in the State. While Exit polls suggested a clear uphand for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party in almost all the seats it had set its eyes on, trends suggest BJP leading in at least four out of 17 seats.

By around 10 a.m, BJP had clearly established a lead in Secunderabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Nizamabad parliamentary constituencies.

With victory in sight, BJP Telangana unit even arranged 200kg laddus to be distributed around their party Head office in Nampally.

BJP candidates G Kishan Reddy was leading Secunderabad by 11,839 votes, Soyam Bapu Rao was leading in Adilabad with 20,632 votes, Bandi Sanjay Kumar was leading in Karimnagar with 21,609 votes and D Aravind was leading in Nizamabad with 16,000 votes. If won, all four candidates would become first time parliamentarians.

This suggested-emergence gains prominence as BJP at the peak of a Modi wave in 2014 could manage only Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat which was won by senior party leader Bandaru Dattatreya.

Meanwhile, the TRS was leading in 11 seats, Congress in 1 seats, MIM in one seat while BJP claimed its lead in four seats at 10 a.m.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy contesting, though is leading from Nalgonda, the margin is only 7090 votes.

For the highest margins so far, TRS candidates K Prabhakar Reddy from Medak, P Ramulu from Nagarkurnool, and P Dayakar from Warangal are leading with 67,749, 54,520, 52,861 votes respectively.

On the other hand, TRS's incumbent MP from Bhongir B Narsiah Goud and Chevella candidate Dr G Ranjith Reddy are leading with 1961 and 1494 votes respectively. TRS candidate Marri Rajashekar Reddy leading with 1481 votes in Malkajgiri.