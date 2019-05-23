Home States Telangana

Lok Sabha election 2019 result: Initial trends show BJP making inroad in Telangana

By around 10 a.m, BJP had clearly established a lead in Secunderabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Nizamabad parliamentary constituencies.

Published: 23rd May 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Officials at counting booth inHyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Initial trends from counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls in Telangana state suggests a revival for BJP in the State. While Exit polls suggested a clear uphand for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party in almost all the seats it had set its eyes on, trends suggest BJP leading in at least four out of 17 seats.

By around 10 a.m, BJP had clearly established a lead in Secunderabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Nizamabad parliamentary constituencies.

With victory in sight, BJP Telangana unit even arranged 200kg laddus to be distributed around their party Head office in Nampally.

BJP candidates G Kishan Reddy was leading Secunderabad by 11,839 votes, Soyam Bapu Rao was leading in Adilabad with 20,632 votes, Bandi Sanjay Kumar was leading in Karimnagar with 21,609 votes and D Aravind was leading in Nizamabad with 16,000 votes. If won, all four candidates would become first time parliamentarians. 

This suggested-emergence gains prominence as BJP at the peak of a Modi wave in 2014 could manage only Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat which was won by senior party leader Bandaru Dattatreya. 

Meanwhile, the TRS was leading in 11 seats, Congress in 1 seats, MIM in one seat while BJP claimed its lead in four seats at 10 a.m. 

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy contesting, though is leading from Nalgonda, the margin is only 7090 votes. 

For the highest margins so far, TRS candidates K Prabhakar Reddy from Medak, P Ramulu from Nagarkurnool, and P Dayakar from Warangal are leading with 67,749, 54,520, 52,861 votes respectively. 

On the other hand, TRS's incumbent MP from Bhongir B Narsiah Goud and Chevella candidate Dr G Ranjith Reddy are leading with 1961 and 1494 votes respectively. TRS candidate Marri Rajashekar Reddy leading with 1481 votes in Malkajgiri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results 2019 Lok Sabha Election 2019 Result

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp