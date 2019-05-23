Lok Sabha elections 2019 results: K Kavitha trailing in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who is seeking a mandate to retain Nizamabad constituency for the second time, may end up as an upset.

Going by the trends at 11.35 a.m, Kavitha is trailing behind BJP's Dharmapuri Arvind by 13,581 votes in Nizamabad.

The constituency had gained national attention after over 175 turmeric farmers joined the fray in protest against the non-establishment of turmeric board in the area.

TRS had blamed BJP for instigating farmers to file their nominations.

While Arvind polled 47,835 votes, Kavitha polled 34,254 votes. Congress candidate Madhu Yashki Goud is trailing with 6596 votes in the third place at 11.40am.

Another upsetting development for TRS would be Karimnagar seat where incumbent MP and chief minister's close aide B Vinod Kumar is trailing by 67,487 votes.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

First time contestant Bandi Sanjay Kumar has polled 2,55,622 votes followed by Vinod Kumar at 1,88,135 votes. Congress candidate Ponnam Prabhakar polled 83940 votes as per the Election Commission website at 11.40 a.m.

At present, TRS is leading in 8 out of 17 seats, followed by Congress and BJP in 4 seats each. AIMIM is leading in Hyderabad seat.

Meanwhile, TRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar is leading in Medak with 1,91,293 votes where as, P Dayakar in Warangal and P Ramulu in Nagarkurnool are leading with 1,89,702 votes and 1,21,980 votes respectively, likely to emerge as winners with biggest margins.