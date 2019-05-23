Home States Telangana

Model code has lasted for nine months

 Perhaps for the first time ever, in Telangana, the model code of conduct has been in force for almost nine months.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Perhaps for the first time ever, in Telangana, the model code of conduct has been in force for almost nine months. The model code came into force in the State on September 6, 2018, the day the Legislative Assembly was dissolved. The results of the Assembly elections were announced in December 11, 2018. 

Later, the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections was announced on March 10 this year and code came into the force yet again. This code would cease to exist on May 24 across the country. However, in Telangana, it will continue till May 28 due to the MPTC and ZPTC elections. While these local body elections got over a few days ago, their results have been kept pending for after the Lok Sabha elections. 

The State Election Commission will announce these results on May 27. For a brief period, there was no code between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. But no development work was undertaken in this time as there was no Cabinet in place. However, the ‘election fever’ will not subside this month either. The SEC will conduct elections to municipalities and corporation in July or August.  Once these elections are over, there will be code for the next four years. 

