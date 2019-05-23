Home States Telangana

Sure of win in Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi keeps eye on Andhra Pradesh results

He has expressed his support for current Opposition leader in the State, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is currently fighting an evenly-matched battle with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Published: 23rd May 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Contestants across the State, and nation, will be biting their nails off on Thursday, with their eyes glued to television screens showing the Lok Sabha result tally. However, from the looks of it, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will be more concerned with the results in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh that Hyderabad constituency, from where he is seeking re-election for the fourth time.  That is because, with six of the seven Assembly segments of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency being represented by AIMIM, Owaisi is set for a comfortable win.  

Meanwhile, it is for the first time that the Hyderabad-based party ventured out of the State for Lok Sabha elections. It has fielded candidates from Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Kishangunj in Bihar.  

Owaisi will be paying close attention to developments in Andhra Pradesh. He has expressed his support for current Opposition leader in the State, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is currently fighting an evenly-matched battle with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Another reason behind this outward look is the proposed Federal Front, that could account for nearly 40 seats if AIMIM, TRS and YSRCP do well in the elections. It is important to note that Owaisi had, earlier during a press conference, stressed on the role he and TRS chief Chandrasekhar Rao would play in government formation. 

TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Andhra Pradesh Elections Results 2019 Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Hyderabad Lok Sabha

Comments

