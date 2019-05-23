Home States Telangana

Transport offcial held for accepting bribe of  `10,000

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday arrested three persons including the Vikarabad district Transport office administration officer for accepting bribe amount of

Published: 23rd May 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday arrested three persons including the Vikarabad district Transport office administration officer for accepting bribe amount of `10,000 for doing officials favour. The accused officer accepted such bribe amount from his private person. 
According to ACB officials, A Praveen Kumar, administration officer, District Transport Office of Vikarabad district was caught red-handed in his office today while he was accepting the bribe amount through his private agents. The complaint was filed by one M Ramesh Babu, resident of Pargi, in exchange for an official favour to issue the registration certificate of a vehicle. 
The bribe amount was received by one Aadil Khan, on behalf of Praveen Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp