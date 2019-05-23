Transport offcial held for accepting bribe of  `10,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday arrested three persons including the Vikarabad district Transport office administration officer for accepting bribe amount of `10,000 for doing officials favour. The accused officer accepted such bribe amount from his private person.

According to ACB officials, A Praveen Kumar, administration officer, District Transport Office of Vikarabad district was caught red-handed in his office today while he was accepting the bribe amount through his private agents. The complaint was filed by one M Ramesh Babu, resident of Pargi, in exchange for an official favour to issue the registration certificate of a vehicle.

The bribe amount was received by one Aadil Khan, on behalf of Praveen Kumar.