Transport offcial held for accepting bribe of `10,000
Published: 23rd May 2019 02:11 AM | Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 09:15 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday arrested three persons including the Vikarabad district Transport office administration officer for accepting bribe amount of `10,000 for doing officials favour. The accused officer accepted such bribe amount from his private person.
According to ACB officials, A Praveen Kumar, administration officer, District Transport Office of Vikarabad district was caught red-handed in his office today while he was accepting the bribe amount through his private agents. The complaint was filed by one M Ramesh Babu, resident of Pargi, in exchange for an official favour to issue the registration certificate of a vehicle.
The bribe amount was received by one Aadil Khan, on behalf of Praveen Kumar.