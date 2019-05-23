Home States Telangana

TV9 case: HC dismisses Ravi Prakash’s bail plea

In a setback to the former CEO of TV9 V Ravi Prakash, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed his anticipatory bail petition. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a setback to the former CEO of TV9 V Ravi Prakash, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed his anticipatory bail petition. The judgement was passed by Justice Rajasheker Reddy, who further directed the police to follow procedures as laid down under Section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against Prakash. 

According to Section 41A of CrPC, Prakash has to present an explanation before the police on charges framed against him and based on how satisfactory the explanation is, the police can decide if to arrest him or not. Meanwhile, counsel for the petitioner and Supreme Court advocate, Dil Jit Singh Ahluwalia argued that the charges framed against his client were malafide and frivolous.

He further appealed the Court to grant interim bail to Prakash and issue notice to the public prosecutor or dismiss the petition. Ahluwalia pointed out that the police have registered cases in suppression of the fact that a case on the same issue is already pending in National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad and that the police has no business when the case is already pending in NCLT.

He added that the police had come to arrest Prakash on May 10, when he was participating in a debate on a news channel and that he had to flee by scaling a wall. While urging that the state machinery has circumvented law to aide the complainant, Ahluwalia said that rather than adding more information to the existing registered case, multiple FIRs against Prakash were filed by the police based on complaints by complainant. The Public Prosecutor, Pratap Reddy pointed out that the police is not arresting former TV9 CEO and will let him give an explanation under the Section 41A of CrPC. 

