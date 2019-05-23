Home States Telangana

‘Want Lokpal to probe corruption by TRS’

On behalf of Manavata Rai, his advocate K Sravan Kumar filed the complaint.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary K Manavata Rai demanded that the Lokpal and Lokayukta probe the alleged political corruption by the ruling TRS, wherein it tried to lure MLAs from other parties to defect. Rai lodged a complaint with the Lokpal in Delhi on Wednesday.

"I state that 11 elected MLAs from the Congress party have joined the ruling TRS party only due to the official favour/bribery in the form of allotment of government land or contracts from the government," the Congress leader said in the compliant. He mentioned three incidents wherein three MLAs — Puvvada Ajaya Kumar, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, and Kandala Upender Reddy — got favours from the TRS. Valuable government lands were allotted to them at throwaway prices through GO 59, Rai said. 

“The three incidents prove that the ruling party is misusing its power. The Lokpal should conduct an inquiry into this bribery as per provisions in the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act of 2013 and Prevention of Corruption Act,” the Congress leader demanded.

