Home States Telangana

Big Bonanza for BJP as party comes second in Telangana

Saffron party’s vote share has shot up from a meagre 7 per cent during the Assembly elections to 19.2 per cent in the LS polls

Published: 24th May 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Fresh off of his victory in Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar participates in a rally in the city on Thursday (Photo | EPS)

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS party may not have gotten the ‘sweet 16’ it had hoped for, but the one party that woke up to Christmas was, needless to say, the BJP in Telangana, bagging four major seats in the State. Besides their startling victory, the BJP State unit can now flaunt its  accomplishment of being on par with the Congress, in addition to being a potential alternative for TRS. 

The saffron party seems to be a firm believer in comebacks. After a major setback in the recent Assembly elections, the party’s State unit surprised itself by not just doubling its vote and seat share, but also winning more than what it could have imagined. Its vote share has shot up from a meagre 7 per cent during the Assembly elections to 19.2 per cent in the Lok Sabha polls.

The party is all set to contribute four parliamentarians, after capturing the northern part of Telangana, with wins in Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar, besides retaining its stronghold, Secunderabad.
The BJP managed to defeat Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in Nizamabad through its candidate Dharmapuri Arvind, a first-timer. Even KCR’s close aide B Vinod Kumar bowed out, with Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s victory. In Adilabad, Soyam Bapurao beat G Nagesh, an incumbent. Secunderabad, as expected, was won by the BJP’s three-time MLA G Kishan Reddy, who contested as an MP for the first time. Both Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar had lost in the Assembly elections.

“We had a good presence in Karimnagar and Nizamabad, and due to the reorganisation of districts, some of our stronghold segments got mixed between the constituencies, helping us win,” Kishan Reddy said. 

Kishan Reddy likely to get berth in Union Cabinet
Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy, who is set to take oath as a MP from Secunderabad segment, is most likely to get a place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s next cabinet. Kishan Reddy has been a three-time BJP MLA and has worked in the party at different levels. He may also become the BJYM president. His close proximity to the prime minister is a known fact. Besides, Kishan Reddy is well connected to several Union ministers. Now that the saffron party wants to make headway into Telangana, representation in the Union Cabinet of Narendra Modi is a likely compulsion.

Lotus blooms in karimnagar after two decades
Karimnagar: After 20 long years, the lotus has bloomed once again in Karimnagar. BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar romped to victory in the constituency, defeating none other than TRS’ Boinapally Vinod Kumar, a close confidante of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Sanjay Kumar secured 4,97,462 votes, almost 90,000 votes more than Vinod Kumar. It is important to note that not a single Assembly segment, that is part Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, is represented by a BJP member. In fact, two of these segments are represented by TRS biggies — working chief KT Rama Rao and minister Eatela Rajender

Arvind benefits from Modi wave, stuns Kavitha
Nizamabad: Though D Arvind has always sounded confident of winning the prestigious Nizamabad seat, it looks like, the BJP candidate has benefited from the Modi wave in recording a stunning and memorable victory over K Kavitha. Every one thought that Nizamabad — which attracted nation-wide attention after 174 turmeric and red jowar farmers entered fray to highlight their problems — would be a cake walk for incumbent Kavitha, the daughter of TRS chief and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. However, it is Arvind who emerged the winner with a margin of more than 70,000.

Saffron party opens its account in tribal segment
Adilabad: In the 67 years of Adilabad’s existence as a district, the Bharatiya Janata Party has not once represented it in the State Assembly or the Parliament. On Thursday, the Adivasi leader Soyam Bapu Rao scripted history by defeating the TRS candidate and sitting MP G Nagesh with a margin of 58,493 votes. Bapu Rao, rose to prominence during the Adivasi and Lambada agitations. He was earlier refused a ticket by the Congress, following which he joined the BJP to contest from the Adilabad Lok Sabha segment and won. His last victory was from Boath seat in 2004
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS BJP General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp