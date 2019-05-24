New hope for BJP and Congress in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The outcome of election to Lok Sabha in Telangana has brought joy to the Congress and the BJP while it left a bitter aftertaste in the TRS. The TRS hoped to win all the 16 seats (it had left Hyderabad to its ally AIMIM) but had to contend with just nine seats. The BJP bagged four and the Congress three, kindling hopes that they could look forward into the future with hope.

The most painful development for the TRS was the defeat of K Kavitha, daughter of the TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, by 69,732 votes in Nizamabad. In Medak, sitting MP Kotha Prabahakar Reddy won the seat with a majority of 3.16 lakh votes and in Zahirabad, the sitting MP BB Patil won with a majority of about 7,000 votes. In Khammam, TRS nominee and industrialist Nama Nageswara Rao won the seat with a margin of 1.68 lakh votes.

In Mahabubabad too, TRS’ nominee M Kavitha won the seat, trouncing P Balaram Naik of Congress by 1.46 lakh votes. In Warangal, the TRS retained the seat with sitting MP Pusunuru Dayakar defeating Congress nominee D Sambaiah by 3.5 lakh votes. In Mahbubnagar, new face Manne Srinivasa Reddy pulled off a victory over seasoned BJP leader D Aruna and in Nagarkurnool, P Ramulu defeated Congress’ Mallu Ravi.

For Congress, the gains also came as surprise as it was down and out after its poor show in the Assembly polls. It bagged Nalgonda and Bhongir seats, with TPCC chief Uttam Kumar taking the former and K Venkata Reddy the latter. The other seat that Congress won was Malkajgiri, where A Reventh Reddy defeated TRS’ Marri Rajasekhar Reddy by 10,422 votes.

For BJP, G Kishan Reddy helped the party retain Secunderabad while D Arvind pulled off a major coup against sitting Nizamabad MP K Kavitha, Bandi Sanjay wrested Karimnagar from sitting MP Vinod Kumar and Soyam Bapu Rao defeated TRS’ G Nagesh in Adilabad.