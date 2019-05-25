Home States Telangana

NGT directs Telangana government to make Hyderabad, Warangal & Karimnagar model cities

The NGT had observed that none of the states in the country is fully compliant with environmental norms and that it is necessary to develop model cities, towns and villages first.

Published: 25th May 2019 07:40 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has notified Greater Hyderabad, Greater Warangal and Karimnagar municipal corporations to be developed as model cities, selected Siddipet, Sircilla and Boduppal to be developed as model towns, apart from 96 villages to be developed as model villages, in accordance with the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). 

While the State government has notified the model cities, towns and villages it is to be seen if the government will fully comply with the NGT order, which directs that these ‘model’ places should be made environmental norms-compliant within six months. The NGT has directed that the CS should personally monitor the state of compliance of environmental norms with District Magistrates at least once in two weeks and submit a quarterly report on it, starting by July 30.

