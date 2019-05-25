No model code in most parts of Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The model code of conduct, with respect to Lok Sabha elections, will no longer be in effect in most parts of the State with the conclusion of the counting process on Thursday. However, the code will be in effect with respect to the MPTC and ZPTC elections, will remain until the votes are counted.

The model code will, however, be in force in Warangal, Rangareddy and Nalgonda district, where local authorities will elect MLCs in bypolls on May 31.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) has postponed the counting of votes of MPTC and ZPTC elections, currently scheduled for May 27. Members of several parties had asked the SEC for the same. The Panchayat Raj department has suggested July 3 as an alternate date for counting.