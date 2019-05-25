Sans Sabitha, Congress suffers defeat in Chevella

V Nilesh By

HYDERABAD: Chevella parliamentary segment was one of the most speculated battlegrounds for both Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), as well as Congress, which after the Lok Sabha results were out witnessed former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy conceding defeat to debutant politician, Dr G Ranjith Reddy of the TRS.

A close look over the poll statistics indicate that indicates that two reasons contributed to the victory of Ranjith Reddy — the defection of the former home minister and Maheshwaram MLA Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy from Congress to TRS and the support from voters in IT-real estate corridor constituencies of Serilingampally and Rajendranagar.

Four-time MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy wields a strong influence in Maheshwaram and nearby segments.

Considering the results, this decision had an impact on the voters who had voted for her when she was in the Congress party and can be drawn from the statistics that TRS candidate Ranjith Reddy got around 17,000 more votes than K Vishweshwar Reddy.