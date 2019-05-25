Home States Telangana

Telangana adheres to NGT directions, notifies Hyderabad, Warangal & Karimnagar be developed into model cities 

The NGT had observed that none of the states in the country is fully compliant with environmental norms and that it is necessary to develop model cities, towns and villages first.

Published: 25th May 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

The National Green Tribunal

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has notified Greater Hyderabad, Greater Warangal and Karimnagar municipal corporations to be developed as model cities, selected Siddipet, Sircilla and Boduppal to be developed as model towns, apart from 96 villages to be developed as model villages, in accordance with the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). 

The NGT had directed Telangana government to notify at least three cities and towns along with villages from each district, to be developed as model cities, towns and villages, which will be compliant with the various waste management rules. 

This direction was issued by the NGT when it was hearing a case concerning the compliance of the Telangana government. The NGT had observed that none of the states in the country is fully compliant with environmental norms and that it is necessary to develop model cities, towns and villages first.

While the State government has notified the model cities, towns and villages it is to be seen if the government will fully comply with the NGT order, which directs that these ‘model’ places should be made environmental norms-compliant within six months. The NGT has directed that the CS should personally monitor the state of compliance of environmental norms with District Magistrates at least once in two weeks and submit a quarterly report on it, starting by July 30.

The NGT had directed Telangana government to notify at least three cities and towns along with villages from each district, to be developed as model cities, towns and villages, which will be compliant with the various waste management rules. 

This direction was issued by the NGT when it was hearing a case concerning the compliance of Telangana government The NGT had observed that none of the states in the country is fully compliant with environmental norms and that it is necessary to develop model cities, towns and villages first.

While the State government has notified the model cities, towns and villages it is to be seen if the government will fully comply with the NGT order, which directs that these ‘model’ places should be made environmental norms-compliant within six months. The NGT has directed that the CS should personally monitor the state of compliance of environmental norms with District Magistrates at least once in two weeks and submit a quarterly report on it, starting by July 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karimnagar Telangana government Telangana model cities Telangana model villages model villages NGT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp