Home States Telangana

Anthrax scare in Nalgonda dist,three sheep dead

Three sheep died in Kattangoor mandal headquarters on Saturday.

Published: 26th May 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Three sheep died in Kattangoor mandal headquarters on Saturday. On receiving the information, animal husbandry officials rushed to spot and confirmed that the sheeps died of Anthrax disease.

District Animal Husbandry joint director Ch Ramesh told the Express that the department has sent  four special teams to vaccinate the livestock in the radius of five kilometers from Kattangoor mandal headquarters. It would take three days for the vaccination, he said.

It also came to light that some people ate the meat of the dead sheep. The officials, however, said that there is no danger to them, however the officer warned the people to avoid eating sheep meat for few days  to avoid any such incidents.

Anthrax is a rare but serious illness caused by a spore-forming bacterium, Bacillus anthracis. Anthrax mainly affects livestock. Humans can also get infected through direct or indirect contact with sick animals.
According to the officials, there’s no evidence that anthrax is transmitted from person to person, but it’s possible that anthrax skin lesions may be contagious through direct contact. It has been noted that usually, anthrax bacteria enters the body through a wound in the skin. One can also become infected by eating contaminated meat or inhaling the spores, added the officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp