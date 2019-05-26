Demand to fill 8,972 teachers posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that 28,000 vacant teachers posts have to be filled and no teachers have been recruited since 2011, Upadhyaya Sanghala Porata Committee (USPC) staged a protest rally at Dharna Chowk in Indira Park demanding that the teachers selected through Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT), should be given the postings before the start of new academic session that will commence from June 12. In 2017, TRT was conducted by the TSPSC, some 8,794 candidates were selected for the posts, but till now none of them have been given postings. “It is going to be close to two years since the recruitment test was conducted to fill the 8,972 teaching posts, but even now these posts have not been filled.

Despite clearing the test and the unemployed youth are made to wait for their appointment orders. We demand the state to issue appointment letters before June 1,” said Chava Ravi, general secretary, USPC. The protestors alleged that the lack of teachers in government schools has reduced the quality of teaching in the school. “Parents are hesitant to send their wards to state-run school,” said a protestor.Along with the USPC members, TRT selected candidates also participated in the ‘Maha dharna’.