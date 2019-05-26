DK Aruna claims ‘moral victory’ in Mahbubnagar

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR:BJP leader DK Aruna on Saturday claimed ‘moral victory’ in Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Though she lost the seat to TRS’ Manne Srinvas Reddy, she said she had put up a tough fight. Aruna had joined the saffron party only days before the Lok Sabha elections, leaving Congress, a party she had spent all her life in.

Explaining her ‘victory’, Aruna recalled the BJP candidate in the 2014 elections had only gotten 2 lakh votes. “Then, we were in an alliance with TDP. Today, on our own, we got over 3.3 lakh votes. This is indication that the people of Telangana are with BJP,” she said.

Commenting on the TRS’ performance, particularly on the defeat of K Kavitha in Nizamabad, Aruna demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and party working president KT Rama Rao take moral responsibility and resign from their posts.

Aruna claimed the government in Telangana could collapse at any time. She said the current Assembly needs to be dissolved, so that elections can be held once again.