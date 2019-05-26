Home States Telangana

DK Aruna claims ‘moral victory’ in Mahbubnagar

Aruna claimed the government in Telangana could collapse at any time.

Published: 26th May 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader DK Aruna speaks to mediapersons in Mahbubnagar on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR:BJP leader DK Aruna on Saturday claimed ‘moral victory’ in Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Though she lost the seat to TRS’ Manne Srinvas Reddy, she said she had put up a tough fight. Aruna had joined the saffron party only days before the Lok Sabha elections, leaving Congress, a party she had spent all her life in.

Explaining her ‘victory’, Aruna recalled the BJP candidate in the 2014 elections had only gotten 2 lakh votes. “Then, we were in an alliance with TDP. Today, on our own, we got over 3.3 lakh votes. This is indication that the people of Telangana are with BJP,” she said.

Commenting on the TRS’ performance, particularly on the defeat of K Kavitha in Nizamabad, Aruna demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and party working president KT Rama Rao take moral responsibility and resign from their posts.

Aruna claimed the government in Telangana could collapse at any time. She said the current Assembly needs to be dissolved, so that elections can be held once again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp