Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy likely to remain in Congress, for now

SANGAREDDY: Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy seems to have finally made up his mind. The Sangareddy MLA will remain in Congress. At least, this is what his supporters think. Revanth Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy’s victories in the Lok Sabha elections, it is learnt, seem to have made it clear for Jagga Reddy that Congress is not a bad place to be for now.

For several weeks, Reddy had said he would take a decision on switching to TRS after the Lok Sabha elections. His statement had come at a time when Congress was bleeding with defections. On his part, Reddy didn’t exactly quash these rumours. It is learnt that Reddy’s acolytes cautioned him against joining TRS. They told him he would not be as important in TRS, as he is in Congress.

Reddy is one of Congress’ most popular leaders in erstwhile Medak district. Sources said Reddy wishes to field his daughter from Sangareddy in the 2024 Assembly elections.