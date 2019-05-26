Not seeking Huzurnagar ticket: Jana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Jana Reddy on Saturday dismissed reports that he wished to contest from Huzurnagar Assembly segment, which will soon be vacated by Pradesh Congress Committee chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, who won the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency recently.

Jana Reddy had lost from the neighbouring Nagarjuna Sagar constituency in the 2018 Assembly elections. Speaking at a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan, the six-time-MLA said, “It is not true that I am looking to contest from Huzurnagar.”

“I have never asked for ticket or a minister post. There were times when UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi or Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked me to contest, but I refused,” Reddy said.