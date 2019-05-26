SEC asks govt to change provisions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) postponed the counting of votes polled in the recently-held local body elections to Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs), the Commission on Saturday requested the State Government to amend provisions relating to the conduct of the first meeting of MPPs and ZPPs.

This will enable the early completion of indirect elections for the post of vice president of MPPs and chairpersons of ZPPs and declaration of results, said the TSEC Secretary in a press note.

The TSEC yesterday issued orders postponing the counting of votes, scheduled earlier for May 27. A revised date will be announced shortly.