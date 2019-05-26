Yadav’s wife seeks KTR’s help, alleges harassment by police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after arrest of the United Kingdom-based Braunwald Hospitals Chairman Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav by both Rachakonda and Cyberabad police, his wife Divya Rawat tweeted out to TRS working president KT Rama Rao, seeking his intervention against alleged abuse of power and harassment by Telangana police.

Responding to her, KT Rama Rao said justice will prevail and also asked her to contact his office in case further help is needed. He also requested the Director General of Police and Rachakonda Commissioner to look into the allegations.

Divya Rawat, a CO-accused in both cases, had tweeted, “On one side and KTR welcomes foreign companies to Telangana to venture, when they come to do business they are harassed like us. I’ll let my fellow people in England to stay away from business in India. (sic)”

Responding to her, KT Rama Rao wrote, “Request DGP Telangana and Commissioner Rachakonda to look into this matter. The lady is complaining of abuse of power. Divya Ji, let me assure you that justice will prevail. We work without any fear or favour. If you need any further assistance you can contact my office.”

He tweet received mixed responses. While some netizens supported her, some of them slammed her and her husband for not paying salaries to their employees.

Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav was arrested by Rachakonda police last week, on charges of cheating more than 100 employees by not paying them salaries.Yadav, along with Divya Rawat, is also accused of using bouncers against employees who had approached them for salaries.

On Friday Cyberabad police arrested him on charges of allegedly confining a UK citizen in a room at Petbasheerabad.Inquiries revealed that a case of cheating and forgery had been registered against Narendra in 2013 in Noida.

“If she has any grievances against the police, she can always approach us. Being an accused, she is making allegations on social media. We only request her to cooperate with the investigation and submit her version of events.” the police said.

Banned from surgeries

In 2014, the Medical Council of India punished Yadav for professional misconduct and banned him from performing surgeries for 5 years. Police officials said that despite the ban, Yadav performed surgeries. Divya, 2nd accused in the cases registered at Rachakonda and Cyberabad and as per records, she left for UK on April 28