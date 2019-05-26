Home States Telangana

Yadav’s wife seeks KTR’s help, alleges harassment by police

Responding to her, KT Rama Rao said justice will prevail and also asked her to contact his office in case further help is needed.

Published: 26th May 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after arrest of the United Kingdom-based Braunwald Hospitals Chairman Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav by both Rachakonda and Cyberabad police, his wife Divya Rawat tweeted out to TRS working president KT Rama Rao, seeking his intervention against alleged abuse of power and harassment by Telangana police.

Responding to her, KT Rama Rao said justice will prevail and also asked her to contact his office in case further help is needed. He also requested the Director General of Police and Rachakonda Commissioner to look into the allegations.

Divya Rawat, a CO-accused in both cases, had tweeted, “On one side and KTR welcomes foreign companies to Telangana to venture, when they come to do business they are harassed like us. I’ll let my fellow people in England to stay away from business in India. (sic)”

Responding to her, KT Rama Rao wrote, “Request DGP Telangana and Commissioner Rachakonda to look into this matter. The lady is complaining of abuse of power. Divya Ji, let me assure you that justice will prevail. We work without any fear or favour. If you need any further assistance you can contact my office.”
He tweet received mixed responses. While some netizens supported her, some of them slammed her and her husband for not paying salaries to their employees.

Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav was arrested by Rachakonda police last week, on charges of cheating more than 100 employees by not paying them salaries.Yadav, along with Divya Rawat, is also accused of using bouncers against employees who had approached them for salaries.

On Friday Cyberabad police arrested him on charges of allegedly confining a UK citizen in a room at Petbasheerabad.Inquiries revealed that a case of cheating and forgery had been registered against Narendra in 2013 in Noida.

“If she has any grievances against the police, she can always approach us. Being an accused, she is making allegations on social media. We only request her to cooperate with the investigation and submit her version of events.” the police said.

Banned from surgeries

In 2014, the Medical Council of India punished Yadav for professional misconduct and banned him from performing surgeries for 5 years. Police officials said that despite the ban, Yadav performed surgeries. Divya, 2nd accused in the cases registered at Rachakonda and Cyberabad and as per records, she left for UK on April 28

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp