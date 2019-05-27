Home States Telangana

Frauds offer free laptops under ‘Make in India’

The message which says more than 30 lakh people have already availed the offer, also has a web link www.modi-laptop.wish-karo-yar.tk to claim the free laptop.

Published: 27th May 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

computer, laptop

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While people across the nation are celebrating the thumping victory of Narendra Modi’s BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, cyber fraudsters too joined in the celebrations, albeit in cheating people in the name of Central government schemes. 

Taking advantage of the celebratory mood of the people and with an attempt to make money, the fraudsters have been sending messages to mobile users in Hyderabad and all over the country for the past two days, trying to lure them with the news that under Make In India programme two crore laptops are being distributed free of cost among the youngsters. 

The message which says more than 30 lakh people have already availed the offer, also has a web link www.modi-laptop.wish-karo-yar.tk to claim the free laptop. Cyber experts and police officials say this is a new way to cheat people and urge them not to fall in the trap. 

According to experts, .tk domain is not a domain of the Indian government. All Indian government websites has gov.in url, while the domain mentioned in these messages refers to Tokelau, which is a territory of New Zealand.  Once a user clicks on the link, they are asked to share their name, age, state and mobile number. Once the details are given, the browser automatically recognises the number. This, according to experts, helps the website organisers to collect the user’s data or may result in a malware entering their device. 

Ch A S Murty, Associate Director, Information Security Education & Awareness (ISEA) says, all these links work for some time and after collecting data, they are closed permanently. “Users should cross check with government websites or websites of the respective ministries or departments for any such schemes, to avoid being trapped. Even people can be trapped using spoofed websites as government websites. Best way is to regularly update browser to recognise malformed URLs,” he says.

He adds never click on any links in e-mails or websites, instead copy and paste the link in a new window. Accessing such websites and links on mobile phones is more dangerous, as they may contain malware and that can gain access to the users’ personal information like bank account details, pictures and mails.

Though there was no complaints with Telangana police in this regards, Cybercrime officials say, the message could be spam and could be a trap from cyber fraudsters and warned users to be alert about such messages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp