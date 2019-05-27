LS election result turns TRS leaders sceptical of local body polls outcome

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: While the Lok Sabha poll results have jolted the ruling TRS, the victories of Congress candidates in the Nalgonda and Bhongir Parliamentary constituencies in particular have left the TRS leaders doubting their chances of winning in the byelections to the Local Authorities Constituencies of the Legislative Council and local bodies elections.

After emphatic victory in last December Assembly elections, the TRS party hoped to win all Lok Sabha seats, MLCs and ZP chairman posts. But the TRS-backed candidates lost in the elections to the Graduates and Teachers MLC posts.

Though the TRS leaders focussed all their energies on winning 16 of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State, it had to contend with nine seats with Congress and BJP unexpectedly winning three and four seats respectively while the pink party’s ally AIMIM won one seat.

Now the TRS leaders are sceptical of their chances in the MPTC and ZPTC elections, polling for which were completed, but the Election Commission had postponed counting to July 3. Adding to their worry are the Local Authorities MLC byelections scheduled for May 31.

In these MLC polls, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s wife Komatireddy Lakshmi will be contesting on Congress ticket against TRS candidate Tera Chinapa Reddy.

In Nalgonda district, local body elections are completed in three phases. About 111 candidates contested for 23 ZPTC seats and 710 candidates contested for 235 MPTC seats.