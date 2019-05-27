Over 3 lakh jobs lying vacant in Telangana; State, Central bodies fail to notify vacancies

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did you know that any establishment which employs more than 25 persons is bound to reveal its vacancies to the District Employment Exchange (DEE) — a government-run platform which connects prospective employers to the registered job seekers.

At a time when unemployment in the country has hit an all-time high, one would expect the DEE to become one of the most sought-after resources by the country’s youth. And yet, the service is only losing its relevance for the last few years. A cursory glance could reveal that poor pay packages of the jobs listed on the DEE could be one reason for its unpopularity. However, the real reason is that so many of the State, Central and private organisations do not notify their vacancies.

Despite the Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Act of 1959 which mandates them to do so, several companies and agencies continue to flout the norms. According to State-wide figures of the department of Employment and Training, as many as, 3,18,615 posts in 3,359 establishments are currently lying vacant.

Of the 2,153 State government organisations, only 1,419 have notified vacancies for this year.

While there should have been 2,10,888 number of vacancies, only 1,55,361 were filled, leaving 55,257 seats empty. The State’s quasi-judicial bodies and Central government bodies also did not notify a majority of their vacancies. While the local bodies have fared better, notifying a majority of their vacancies.

There are 1,071 State-specific bodies that comprise Labour Tribunals, State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) among others.

Of these, only 591 have notified their vacancies so far. According to the data, close to 57,031 vacancies are still lying vacant with them.

At the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), the posts of a chairperson and secretaries have been vacant for over a year now.

Claiming that a lot of organisations do not respond to the DEE notices asking, a senior official told Express. “The department does not conduct any enforcement activities to ensure the notifying of vacancies. Though the department has the power to take action, it is diluted by several government orders that exempt, mostly software firms, from notifying vacancies through DEE,” said the official.