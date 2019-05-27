Home States Telangana

Telangana MP-elect Kishan Reddy and Co's historic show delights BJP’s top leaders

Two of four MPs from Telangana may be rewarded with Cabinet berths.

Published: 27th May 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Newly-elected BJP MPs from Telangana with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on 27 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)

Newly-elected BJP MPs from Telangana with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on 27 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An exuberant delegation of four MPs-elect, who scripted a never-experienced-before victory for BJP in the State, has been camping in New Delhi for two days now. 

While it is obvious that the meet-and-greet session is to enable better cordial relations with the BJP biggies when in Parliament considering that the elected are relatively new to national politics, the meetings are also a clear indication that Secunderabad MP-elect G Kishan Reddy is set to don a leadership role, representing the State in the Union Council of Ministers. 

“I am ready to take up any role and responsibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah would entrust to me. The party is happy with the performance of BJP in the State,” Kishan Reddy said from New Delhi in a telephonic conversation with Express.

In the two days that the four MPs-elect — others being Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar, D Arvind from Nizamabad and Soyam Bapu Rao from Adilabad — camped in New Delhi, they met Union ministers, including Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and Rajnath Singh. 

During the meetings, it is Kishan Reddy who has been introducing his colleagues to the senior leaders as he has been active in national politics right from 1980 when he was a BJYM leader.

In reference to this, when asked about his growing stature at the national level, Kishan Reddy modestly, said: “They are new. Especially Bapu Rao and Bandi Sanjay are quite new and are not that well acquainted without national leaders. That’s why I had to take the lead and introduce my colleagues to the Union ministers and BJP leaders.” 

Kishan Reddy also revealed how happy the party’s national leaders are happy with the victories of State BJP leaders. Referring specifically to their meeting with Sushma Swaraj, he said: “Sushma ji was very happy that I had won the seat. She said more than the formation of government she was happy that I won.” 

Meanwhile, there are speculations that D Arvind too would be given a berth in the Union Cabinet considering the victory he scripted in Nizamabad, defeating the CM’s daughter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy BJP Telangana BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp