Telangana MP-elect Kishan Reddy and Co's historic show delights BJP’s top leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An exuberant delegation of four MPs-elect, who scripted a never-experienced-before victory for BJP in the State, has been camping in New Delhi for two days now.

While it is obvious that the meet-and-greet session is to enable better cordial relations with the BJP biggies when in Parliament considering that the elected are relatively new to national politics, the meetings are also a clear indication that Secunderabad MP-elect G Kishan Reddy is set to don a leadership role, representing the State in the Union Council of Ministers.

“I am ready to take up any role and responsibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah would entrust to me. The party is happy with the performance of BJP in the State,” Kishan Reddy said from New Delhi in a telephonic conversation with Express.

In the two days that the four MPs-elect — others being Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar, D Arvind from Nizamabad and Soyam Bapu Rao from Adilabad — camped in New Delhi, they met Union ministers, including Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and Rajnath Singh.

During the meetings, it is Kishan Reddy who has been introducing his colleagues to the senior leaders as he has been active in national politics right from 1980 when he was a BJYM leader.

In reference to this, when asked about his growing stature at the national level, Kishan Reddy modestly, said: “They are new. Especially Bapu Rao and Bandi Sanjay are quite new and are not that well acquainted without national leaders. That’s why I had to take the lead and introduce my colleagues to the Union ministers and BJP leaders.”

Kishan Reddy also revealed how happy the party’s national leaders are happy with the victories of State BJP leaders. Referring specifically to their meeting with Sushma Swaraj, he said: “Sushma ji was very happy that I had won the seat. She said more than the formation of government she was happy that I won.”

Meanwhile, there are speculations that D Arvind too would be given a berth in the Union Cabinet considering the victory he scripted in Nizamabad, defeating the CM’s daughter.