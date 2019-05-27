Home States Telangana

Telangana sizzles, Ramagundam hottest at 47.2 degrees celsius

The IMD advised people not to expose themselves directly to sunlight and take necessary precautions due to the heat wave.

Daily commuters seen on mirage-ridden roads of Sankerpally despite the staggering heat wave prevailing over Hyderabad on 26 May 2019. (Photo | Sathyakeerthi, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Heat wave is continuing in the state of Telangana with Ramagundam recording 47.2 degree Celsius, the season's and the state's highest.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that the heat wave was likely to prevail in isolated places of the state till May 31.

The IMD, Hyderabad, in a bulletin, also warned that thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) and lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places from Monday till May 29.

After Ramagundam, Adilabad and Nalgonda recorded the maximum temperature of 45.8 degree Celsius each followed by Nizamabad at 45.3 degree Celsius while Hyderabad recorded 42. 5 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, an official said the probability of temperature reaching 48 degree Celsius, if at all it does during May or first week of June then it can be attributed to severe heatwave conditions, but added that the probability of temperature at 48 degree Celsius this year is less.

Parts of Telangana have been experiencing heat wave for around a month now with the mercury crossing the 40-degree Celsius mark at several places.

The state government Friday last extended the summer holidays for schools upto June 11 in view of the hot conditions. The schools would now reopen on June 12 as against June 1.

