Home States Telangana

TRS leader K Kavitha's supporter dies of shock over her poll defeat

Following Kavitha's defeat from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, Kishore had stopped sleeping and eating, according to the party leaders.

Published: 27th May 2019 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

K Kavitha

Nizamabad MP K Kavitha

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Disheartened by the defeat of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha in the Lok Sabha elections, one of her supporters died of shock, TRS leaders said on Monday.

Kishore, a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) worker, died of cardiac arrest on Saturday in his village Manchikappa in Nizamabad district.

Following Kavitha's defeat from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, Kishore had stopped sleeping and eating, according to the party leaders.

Kavitha on Monday visited Kishore's house and assured full support to the family from the party.

The TRS leader appealed to party workers and her supporters not to lose heart as defeat and victory were part of the democratic process.

The former MP said workers were the strength of the party and they should face the situation with courage.

Kavitha, who was elected from Nizamabad in 2014, assured the people that she will continue to work for them.

Kavitha was  defeated by the Bharatiya Janata Party's D. Arvind by over 71,000 votes.

Party leaders said her prospects were marred by the entry of a record number of candidates including 178 farmers who wanted to highlight their problems like lack of remunerative prices for turmeric and red jowar.

The constituency also hit the national headlines as the Election Commission used a record number of Electronic Voting Machines to facilitate polling.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Kavitha Lok Sabha elections 2019 defeat TRS supporter death Kavitha supporter death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp