Three students who killed selves passed Inter exams: BIE

The BIE released the results following Telangana High Court’s direction to this effect.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Monday said of the 23 students who had committed suicide, 20 have failed, two students have already passed and one student committed suicide after completion of three examinations in which she passed in all the three subjects. The BIE released the results after re-verification and recounting for all students who appeared for the first and second-year exams held in March.

The BIE released the results following Telangana High Court’s direction to this effect. The court gave the direction on a petition by Child Rights activist Achyutha Rao who alleged 23 students committed suicide because of “goof up” by the BIE in conducting the examinations. Even though the Board in its media release on Monday did not accept any goof up on its part, it mentioned that  1,137 of the 3.82 lakh failed candidates passed after re-verification, of which 497 candidates passed due to “6 and above marks”. Of the 1,137 candidates, 552 were from the first year and 585 from the second year.

Meanwhile, the Board is yet to release the results of 19,788 students as it is yet to complete the second-level checking of answer scripts using Artificial Intelligence method. A total of 5,831 lecturers were roped in to complete the re-verification of 9.02 lakh answer scripts. After allegations of discrepancies in the processing of results by Globarena, the re-verification was parallelly conducted by two agencies — Globarena and Datatech Methodex, an agency selected by the Telangana State Technology Services. The whole process was supervised by JNTU-H.

The Board said that as per the High Court directions scanning of all 9.02 lakh answer scripts, each containing 25 pages is completed and the soft copies are available for download. The re-verification fee of around 21,537 failed students who had applied before the announcement by the government of free re-verification will be returned.

