Home States Telangana

Counting of local body elections likely in June

State govt issues ordinance allowing for immediate election of ZP chairs and MP presidents post counting exercise

Published: 28th May 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government on Monday issued an Ordinance, facilitating the completion of the election process of Zilla Parishad chairperson and Mandal Parishad Presidents (MPPs), immediately after the counting of votes of ZPTC and MPTC polls. The new ZP chairpersons and MPPs will not have to wait till July 3 to take charge, the date which the outgoing ZP chairperson and MPPs will come to end. 

As per the current Act, there are no provisions that enable the election of ZP chairpersons and MPPs immediately after the counting of ZPTC and MPTC polls. It may be recalled that the State Election Commission (SEC) had postponed the counting of MPTC and ZPTC elections, earlier scheduled for May 27. A new date is yet to be announced. 

Amending the Act, paving way for the election of ZP chairpersons and MPPs, the State government issued a The Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019. Section 147 of the Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 has been amended with the following text: “A special meeting of members, to elect a President and Vice-President shall be called as soon as may be after the results of the ordinary elections to the office of elected members of Mandal Praja Parishad have been published. The notice of the date and time of the meeting for the election of President and Vice-President shall be given to the elected members in the prescribed manner”.

Section 176 of Act has been amended as well: “A special meeting of members, to elect a Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson shall be called as soon as may be, after the results of the ordinary election to the office of elected members of the Zilla Praja Parishad have been published. The notice of the date and time of the meeting of the election of Chairperson or Vice-Chairperson shall be given to the elected members in the prescribed manner.” 

A source in the SEC told Express the counting of votes could be done in the first week of June. In several districts, ballot boxes are currently stored in schools. Thus the counting will be concluded before the schools reopen after summer vacations. Once this exercise is concluded, newly-elected ZPTC and MPTC members will elect ZP chairpersons and MPPs among themselves. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
elections votes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp