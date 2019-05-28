Counting of local body elections likely in June

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Monday issued an Ordinance, facilitating the completion of the election process of Zilla Parishad chairperson and Mandal Parishad Presidents (MPPs), immediately after the counting of votes of ZPTC and MPTC polls. The new ZP chairpersons and MPPs will not have to wait till July 3 to take charge, the date which the outgoing ZP chairperson and MPPs will come to end.

As per the current Act, there are no provisions that enable the election of ZP chairpersons and MPPs immediately after the counting of ZPTC and MPTC polls. It may be recalled that the State Election Commission (SEC) had postponed the counting of MPTC and ZPTC elections, earlier scheduled for May 27. A new date is yet to be announced.

Amending the Act, paving way for the election of ZP chairpersons and MPPs, the State government issued a The Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019. Section 147 of the Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 has been amended with the following text: “A special meeting of members, to elect a President and Vice-President shall be called as soon as may be after the results of the ordinary elections to the office of elected members of Mandal Praja Parishad have been published. The notice of the date and time of the meeting for the election of President and Vice-President shall be given to the elected members in the prescribed manner”.

Section 176 of Act has been amended as well: “A special meeting of members, to elect a Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson shall be called as soon as may be, after the results of the ordinary election to the office of elected members of the Zilla Praja Parishad have been published. The notice of the date and time of the meeting of the election of Chairperson or Vice-Chairperson shall be given to the elected members in the prescribed manner.”

A source in the SEC told Express the counting of votes could be done in the first week of June. In several districts, ballot boxes are currently stored in schools. Thus the counting will be concluded before the schools reopen after summer vacations. Once this exercise is concluded, newly-elected ZPTC and MPTC members will elect ZP chairpersons and MPPs among themselves.