IT Grids CEO Ashok seeks anticipatory bail in High Court

On May 25, the 14th additional sessions court in Ranga Reddy district dismissed the anticipatory bail applications of Ashok and other accused in the case.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The prime accused in IT Grids scam, its CEO Dakavaram Ashok and his wife and company director Srilakshmi on Monday filed petitions before the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case registered against them by Telangana police in the alleged voters’ data leak issue.

On May 25, the 14th additional sessions court in Ranga Reddy district dismissed the anticipatory bail applications of Ashok and other accused in the case. Aggrieved with the same, both Ashok and Srilakshmi now moved the HC seeking to grant bail in the said case. Their petitions are expected to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

As for the case, FIR was registered against both of them at Madhapur (Guttala) police station based on a complaint by T Lokeshwar Reddy alleging that the management of IT Grids have leaked sensitive data relating to the voters of AP and Telangana. The complainant further alleged that the TDP leadership had connived with the IT Grids management and had transferred the data to the company during TDP rule. 

Earlier, Ashok moved the HC seeking to grant stay of all further proceedings, including his arrest, in the FIR. He also sought for transfer of the ongoing case investigation to AP State. In March this year, the HC issued notices to the AP govt and others to respond on the petition. 

Meanwhile, the SIT constituted by the TS government has launched a manhunt to trace him. In spite of the court direction to the accused to cooperate with the investigation agency, he and other accused have not responded to the notices issued by the police officials.

