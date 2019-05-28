Home States Telangana

Naveen Kumar to be TRS’ candidate for MLC byelections

Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced the candidature of K Naveen Kumar for the ensuing bypolls to the Legislative Council under the MLAs’ quota.

Published: 28th May 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced the candidature of K Naveen Kumar for the ensuing bypolls to the Legislative Council under the MLAs’ quota. Naveen Kumar will file his nomination papers on Tuesday, the last day to do so. Going by the strength of the TRS in the Assembly, the party is likely to win the seat unanimously. If necessary, the election will be held on June 7. The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of MLC Mynampally Hanmanth Rao, who was elected as an MLA.

Naveen Kumar was a close aide of Chandrasekhar Rao and worked under him to make arrangements for the TDP Mahanadu in 1996. From 2001, Kumar was actively associated with Rao in the separate-Telangana movement. He also played a key role in the core committee, formed under the leadership of TRS working president KT Rama Rao, in the GHMC elections in 2018.

Naveen requested KCR and KTR for the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha ticket, but the party could not accommodate him due to other political equations. Thus, it gave him an opportunity to contest in the Council polls under the MLA quota. As it is a bypoll, the tenure of the elected candidate would expire on March 29, 2023.

Close aide of KCR
Naveen Kumar is said to be TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s close aide. Kumar worked under Rao while they were still in the Telugu Desam Party in 1996, Going by the strength of the party in the Assembly, Kumar is likely to win the byelection unanimously. He will be replacing Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, who resigned from the Council after being elected MLA from Malkajgiri constituency

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao K Naveen Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp