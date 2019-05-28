Home States Telangana

Rahul Gandhi should continue as Congress chief: Marri Shashidhar Reddy

Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy maintained that AICC president Rahul Gandhi should continue leading the party.

Published: 28th May 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy maintained that AICC president Rahul Gandhi should continue leading the party. Speaking from Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, he said that the party requires Gandhi’s leadership and expressed happiness over the CWC rejecting Gandhi’s resignation. “He should be given a free hand. The CWC should be revamped,” he said.

VH on Hajipur killings
Meanwhile, senior leader, V Hanumantha Rao, claimed no representative of the State government has yet visited Hajipur village to express their condolences to the families of three girls who had been raped and murdered there. Rao said the government was yet to take action against accused Srinivas Reddy. 

