TSRERA seeks completion and registration of unfinished projects

HYDERABAD: In an initiative to benefit consumers, the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) has urged the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department to take steps towards completing unfinished projects and getting them registered under TSRERA.

Municipal commissioners of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) have been asked to identify such projects, and those for which the validity of permissions has expired.

There are a few hundred unfinished projects under GHMC and HMDA limits. They have not been completed due to reasons like lack of finances, and differences between the builder or promoter and owner.

TSRERA registration is aimed at promoting transparency, officials said, adding that the Act also aims to protect the interests of consumers and establish a mechanism for speedy redressal of disputes. Besides, promoters must complete projects on time, and face a defect-liability period of five years.

TSRERA will accept complaints from consumers, if submitted with the project’s registration number.

Promoters will now have to apply for registration of all ongoing projects within three months from the date of commencement of the Act. As per the TSRERA Rules, 2017, projects approved on or after January 1, 2017 must be registered with the authority. If a promoter does not agree to pay the penalty, his/her application will be processed as per the provisions of the Act.However, the TSRERA Act does not cover building permissions which were received prior to January 1, 2017.

The TSRERA, in a letter to the MAUD, said there are many buildings and projects in Telangana which are still unfinished even after the lapse of the validity of the building permissions. Such projects cannot be registered under the TSRERA. The authority wanted to bring all such projects under the ambit of the TSRERA, and requested the MAUD department to instruct all municipal commissioners to identify such projects and renew the permissions, TSRERA officials told Express.

Based on this request, MAUD director (planning) S Balakrishna earlier issued a circular to all municipal commissioners, directing them to identify under-construction projects, even after the lapse of the validity of building permissions issued by ULBs.To renew the building permissions, owners or builders must pay 50 per cent of the building fees and get a revised plan sanctioned. After completion of the project, they must get it registered, officials said.