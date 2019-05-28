Home States Telangana

TSRERA seeks completion and registration of unfinished projects

There are a few hundred unfinished projects under GHMC and HMDA limits.

Published: 28th May 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In an initiative to benefit consumers, the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) has urged the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department to take steps towards completing unfinished projects and getting them registered under TSRERA.

Municipal commissioners of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) have been asked to identify such projects, and those for which the validity of permissions has expired.

There are a few hundred unfinished projects under GHMC and HMDA limits. They have not been completed due to reasons like lack of finances, and differences between the builder or promoter and owner.
TSRERA registration is aimed at promoting transparency, officials said, adding that the Act also aims to protect the interests of consumers and establish a mechanism for speedy redressal of disputes. Besides, promoters must complete projects on time, and face a defect-liability period of five years.

‘Unfinished buildings to be brought under TSRERA’

TSRERA will accept complaints from consumers, if submitted with the project’s registration number. 
Promoters will now have to apply for registration of all ongoing projects within three months from the date of commencement of the Act. As per the TSRERA Rules, 2017, projects approved on or after January 1, 2017 must be registered with the authority. If a promoter does not agree to pay the penalty, his/her application will be processed as per the provisions of the Act.However, the TSRERA Act does not cover building permissions which were received prior to January 1, 2017. 

The TSRERA, in a letter to the MAUD, said there are many buildings and projects in Telangana which are still unfinished even after the lapse of the validity of the building permissions. Such projects cannot be registered under the TSRERA. The authority wanted to bring all such projects under the ambit of the TSRERA, and requested the MAUD department to instruct all municipal commissioners to identify such projects and renew the permissions, TSRERA officials told Express.

Based on this request, MAUD director (planning) S Balakrishna earlier issued a circular to all municipal commissioners, directing them to identify under-construction projects, even after the lapse of the validity of building permissions issued by ULBs.To renew the building permissions, owners or builders must pay 50 per cent of the building fees and get a revised plan sanctioned. After completion of the project, they must get it registered, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp