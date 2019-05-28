Vattem oustees call off march to Pragathi Bhavan

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: Local MLA Marri Janadhan Reddy, district administration and the police department convinced the land oustees of Vattem reservoir from Jeegutta thanda under Timmajipet mandal of the district to defer their ‘Chalo Pragati Bhavan’ march to seek compensation on the lines of what has been offered to the displaced families of the Mallanna Sagar Project.

About 600 residents of the thanda began preparations for their march on Monday when the police rushed to the spot and tried to prevail upon them to suspend their agitation. District SP Dr Y Sai Sekhar also spoke to them but they were adamant about going ahead with their march. He told them that the government would address their problem and they should defer their protest.

Joint Collector P Srinivasa Reddy and revenue officials also reached the spot and tried to persuade them even as the police were getting ready to arrest them if they decided to go on their yatra. Meanwhile, local MLA Marri Janadhan Reddy held talks with them and pacified them to withdraw their agitation and promised to take up their issue with CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He told them he would have a GO issued within four days for payment of handsome compensation to them. The oustees said that there was nobody to look into their problems despite the fact that they were agitating for the last 29 days. The land oustees said that they were holding a dharna in front of DJR company since last 20 days.

Speaking on the occasion, they demanded the State government to pay them compensation on par with Mallanna Sagar oustees. They said that those who completed 18 years should get `7.5 lakh and 250 yards or a double bedroom house. They demanded that they should also get a rehabilitation package and they made it clear that their fight would continue till their demands are met.

What are their demands?

