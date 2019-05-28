‘Why do Ramdev’s ideas get undue attention?’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took on Yoga guru and entrepreneur Baba Ramdev who had recently suggested a new method of population control — strip voting rights of any couple’s third child. Owaisi posted on Twitter, “There is no law preventing people from saying downright unconstitutional things, but why do Ramdev’s ideas receive undue attention? That he can do a thing with his stomach or move about his legs shouldn’t mean @narendramodi lose his right to vote just because he’s the 3rd kid (sic).”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the third child of Damodardas Modi and Hirabai Modi, born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat’s Vadnagar. Ramdev, at a press conference in Haridwar on Sunday, had said: “India’s population should not be more than 150 crores in the next 50 years, as we are not prepared or ready to bear more than that.” Recommending measures to ‘check’ the population, he said, “This is only possible when the government makes a law that third child would not be allowed to vote, neither contest election nor enjoy any type of privileges and facilities given by the government.”

Meanwhile, Owaisi also slammed the BJP for another alleged hate crime wherein a Muslim trader was shot. The Hyderabad MP posted on Twitter, “Qasim almost lost his life for literally just saying his name. But sure, I am ‘fear mongering’ Where does Rajiv’s brazenness come from? From the top. BJP’s leadership has constantly demonised us & associated us with Pakistan. We’re not human in their eyes, we’re target practice.”(sic)The Hyderabad MP also said the silence of people would only strengthen the ‘gangs’.

