Home States Telangana

Action against employers if jobs aren’t notified: Telangana government

The director of employment and training KY Naik, in a  press release, asked employers to register vacancies on the online portal www.employment.telangana.gov.in.

Published: 29th May 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a report published by The New Indian Express stating that employers are not notifying jobs in Telangana, thereby causing three lakh vacancies, the Department of Employment and Training has said it would take action against errant employers if jobs are not notified on time.

The director of employment and training KY Naik, in a  press release, asked employers to register vacancies on the online portal www.employment.telangana.gov.in. The direction came after this newspaper on May 27, 2019, published a report titled ‘Over 3 lakh jobs lying vacant in TS; State, Central bodies fail to notify vacancies’.

“Employers who fail to notify vacancies or render the quarterly returns in time can be penalised. All the employers operating in the jurisdiction of District of Telangana State....to ensure notification of vacancies and timely rendition of return to the local employment exchange to avoid penal action,” a release stated.
As per the Compulsory Notification of Vacancies Act, 1959, all employers should file quarterly returns on vacancies in their organisations - be it private or public for the job seekers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Government KY Naik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp