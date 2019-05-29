Action against employers if jobs aren’t notified: Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a report published by The New Indian Express stating that employers are not notifying jobs in Telangana, thereby causing three lakh vacancies, the Department of Employment and Training has said it would take action against errant employers if jobs are not notified on time.

The director of employment and training KY Naik, in a press release, asked employers to register vacancies on the online portal www.employment.telangana.gov.in. The direction came after this newspaper on May 27, 2019, published a report titled ‘Over 3 lakh jobs lying vacant in TS; State, Central bodies fail to notify vacancies’.

“Employers who fail to notify vacancies or render the quarterly returns in time can be penalised. All the employers operating in the jurisdiction of District of Telangana State....to ensure notification of vacancies and timely rendition of return to the local employment exchange to avoid penal action,” a release stated.

As per the Compulsory Notification of Vacancies Act, 1959, all employers should file quarterly returns on vacancies in their organisations - be it private or public for the job seekers.