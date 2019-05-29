Congress only option in Telangana, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: RIDING high on their unexpected win in three Lok Sabha constituencies in the State, the Congress has proclaimed itself the only political party to oppose the dominance of TRS. While addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, TPCC president and MP-elect N Uttam Kumar Reddy rubbished BJP’s win in four seats as due “luck” or just “fluke”.

Ever since the BJP surprised everyone including themselves by pocketing four seats, the party heavyweights have been voicing that the BJP will be an alternative to TRS. But Congress party members are not ready to accept it.

Meanwhile, dismissing reports that he would be joining BJP, MP-elect Revanth Reddy held that he would not denounce the trust reposed on him by AICC president Rahul Gandhi. “There are a few people on social media who want to earn easy money by invoking my name amid false propaganda,” said Revanth Reddy, who was accompanying Uttam.Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was also at the press conference.