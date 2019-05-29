How long can Congress hold its three MP seats: Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refuting claims that the BJP State unit had colluded with the Congress to defeat CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in Nizamabad, BJP State president K Laxman asked the Congress “how long can it hold its three MP seats together?”

Ever since the BJP won four Parliamentary seats, stunning even the national party itself, speculations had emerged that the BJP and Congress had colluded to defeat the ruling TRS. While Congress held that saffron party won by ‘fluke’, the BJP refuted the claim.

ALSO READ | Congress only option in Telangana, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

“The citizens have given their mandate. It is only right to respect the mandate and accept their defeat. Winning and losing is common in politics,” said K Laxman, while addressing a press conference.

“Unlike the Congress party that had won with a thin majority in all of the three seats while almost losing, the saffron party won with a thumping majority in all the four seats,” Laxman held. He went on to ask if the Congress can even keep their MP-elects together -- meaning, if the Congress could stop the defections of its leaders to other parties.