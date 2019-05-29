Home States Telangana

Menstrual hygiene education needed for men and women: Warangal health officer

While talking at the event, Reddy urged the people not to consider menstruation as a taboo and see it a natural phenomenon.

Published: 29th May 2019 09:36 AM

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/HYDERABAD: In a bid to incorporate ‘Menstrual Hygiene Management’ in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) the members of Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) have started training for both men and women to sensitise them about menstruation hygiene. The ambitious project was launched on Tuesday at the GWMC by the health officer Dr N Raja Reddy. While talking at the event, Reddy urged the people not to consider menstruation as a taboo and see it a natural phenomenon.

“If women themselves start considering menstrual cycle to be a natural process and behave normally, the taboo attached to it would slowly vanish,” he opined. While emphasising on the need to educate people about safe disposal of sanitary pads and menstrual waste, he said that CF disposal dustbins would be set up at all slums across the city for the safe disposal of waste.

As many as 100 sanitation committee members from around 25 slums in the city attended the training program.  A similar process has been started in Andhra Pradesh in collaboration with the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare.

In Andhra Pradesh, ASCI has come up with a pictorial menstrual hygiene management booklet for the department.Further, the ASCI will also train 200 people to reach over 20 lakh girl students

