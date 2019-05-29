PFA sends notices to Telangana, Gujarat government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People for Animals (PFA), an animal welfare organisation, has sent legal notices to the Telangana and Gujarat State governments for non-compliance with the norms on battery cages that are used in farms which confine the movement of egg-laying hens.

This comes after a MoU pertaining to establishment of egg production and processing units, which will purportedly house 1.2 million hens both States, was signed between Telangana and Gujarat State governments and the ISE-Suzuki Egg India Pvt. Ltd.