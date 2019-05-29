Home States Telangana

Soaring mercury, ill-equipped government hospitals give nightmares to patients in Telangana

Meanwhile, in order to provide some relief to the people at the hospital, many NGOs have installed water stations on the premises.

Published: 29th May 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Attendants of patients rest under a banyan tree at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Long queues at the free drinking water distribution stalls, scores of people crowding under one fan and some of them carrying their own portable table fans is a common site at the Osmania General Hospital this summer. With the mercury soaring as never before and heatwave conditions continuing to prevail in the State, the patients and their kin at the government hospitals seem to be having nightmares.

Speaking to Express, superintendent of Osmania General Hospital, Dr B Nagender said, “The old building is constructed in such a way that there is no requirement for extra cooling. However, patients and their attendants in the three wards in the hospital’s old building are carrying their own table fans to get some relief from the scorching heat.”

Meanwhile, in order to provide some relief to the people at the hospital, many NGOs have installed water stations on the premises. A newly constructed waiting shed has provided some respite from the harsh heat.
The situation is a tad better at Niloufer Hospital, as the shelter home for patients’ attendants is equipped with clean bunk beds, a cooler and washrooms. Speaking to Express, the caretaker of the shelter home, said, “Most of the family members of the patients do not use shelter home as the rooms are separate for men and women. The family chooses to stay together and therefore they sleep in the compound outside on the hospital premises,”  he said. In other government hospitals including Gandhi and NIMS, the situation is no less different.

Heatstroke claims two more lives in Hyderabad

Kummari Yenkanna (55) and an unidentified man died, reportedly of heatstroke at Hayathnagar and Kukatpally respectively on Monday. According to information, Yenkanna had worked the entire day under the hot sun and it is assumed that, as a result, he could have died of heatstroke. In another incident, a passerby noticed the body of an unidentified man, in his mid-60s, by the roadside near D Mart store at Kukatpally on Tuesday afternoon. Police suspect that the man could have died due to heatstroke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Hetawave Telangnana Summer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp